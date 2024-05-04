RR alleges BRS-BJP nexus

Hyderabad: Reminding Siricilla voters that former Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was the one who proposed the change of Indian Constitution, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that KCR had a secret deal with the BJP and hence he was not speaking against the BJP on the issue.

Addressing a gathering in Siricilla, the Assembly constituency represented by BRS working president K T Rama Rao, the CM along with party’s Karimnagar contestant Velichala Rajender Rao, said that both KCR and Twitter Tillu KTR were not questioning the BJP government on the issue of Constitution change as they made ‘adjustments’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“They are silent on the scrapping of reservations for the SCs, STs and BCs. The reason is clear. He strongly supports the change of Constitution. Have you seen Vinod Kumar’s campaign? Why is he trying his best to ensure BJP wins here? KCR wants to be friendly with Delhi Sultans to ensure his daughter’s bail,” the CM said.

While promising to resolve the issues of handloom weavers in Siricilla, Revanth said that both father and son have created a massive debt for the state. “Time has come that Siricilla to get rid of them,” he added. The CM promised to release Rs 50 crore for the welfare of handloom weavers after the election code is lifted. He also assured to fight for waiving of 5% GST on textiles.

Alleging that Telangana for almost a decade was meted with step-motherly treatment by the Centre, Revanth Reddy alleged that thousands of crores of rupees meant for the state were diverted to Gujarat’s development.