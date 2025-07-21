RR Collector assures office space for gazetted officers at Collectorate

Rangareddy: TheRangareddy district Collector C Narayan Reddy has assured the district gazetted officers of a suitable office accommodation in the Collectorate complex.

A delegation of Telangana Gazetted Officers’ Association (TGOA) led by district President Dr. K. Rama Rao called on the Collector at his chamber. On the occasion, the team of gazetted officers brought the issue of lack of office space in the Collectorate to the notice of the Collector and discussed the hardship being faced by the officials. According to the officials, the Collector, after a patience hearing, has responded positively saying that he will look into the issue and take steps to resolve the matter soon. The delegation felt elated over the Collector’s positive response to their representation regarding the allotment of office space in the district Collectorate complex. The delegation comprised President Dr. K. Rama Rao, Secretary Sreenesh Kumar Nori, Associate President Venkatesham, Joint Secretary Lakshman Swamy, Vice President Shantisree, Joint Secretaries Rajesh Kumar and Saidamma, among others.