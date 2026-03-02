RR dist to launch 100-day mega health drive from March 4

RANGAREDDY: The Ranga Reddy district Medical and Health department has planned a 100-day special programme aimed at providing comprehensive health services to people from March 4. It will make available a wide range of health-related services across the district. According to officials, the programme, set to be held in primary health centres, will be implemented in three phases to facilitate people living in different parts of the district.

“The first phase will be taken up between March 4 and 31 when health camps will be organised in the presence of specialist doctors at the designated PHCs,” informed Dr K Lalitha Devi, District Medical and Health Officer. According to her a review meeting to discuss preparations has already been held with the medical officers and programme officers in the district. Apart from this, zoom meetings too were conducted with the medical officers of the PHCs to ensure necessary arrangements.

The first phase will cover issues such as maternal and child health, anaemia screening and treatment, distribution of IFA tablets, identification and monitoring of high-risk pregnant women.