Rs 3 crore worth gold seized at Hyderabad airport

The customs officials on Tuesday seized 6 kilograms of gold from an electric charging light from a passenger here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Tuesday.



The passenger who arrived from Dubai concealed the gold in an electric charging light, however, he was found at the security check by the officials. The officials removed the gold from the charging light and took the passenger into the custody.

The customs officials said that six kilograms of gold was found in the charging light which worth is estimated to be of Rs 3 crore.

The officials registered a case and launched an investigation.