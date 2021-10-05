Rs 80 crore allocated for govt. schools in Telangana: Sabitha Indra Reddy

The state government allocated Rs 80 crore for the government schools in Telangana for the year 2021-22, said the education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

"For the year 2017-18, the government allocated Rs 38 crore, Rs 49 crore for the year 2018-19 and Rs 46 crore for the year 2019-20. Around 26,000 schools have received the funds in the last three years," the minister said speaking in the assembly session.



The minister said the government is engaged in identifying the schools with more number of teachers and less students. "After adjusting the posts, the government will announce the posts of Vidhya Volunteers," she said.



She added that the government is also planning to set up environment parks in the schools that were in 10-20 acres. The district collectors were also directed to construct environment parks in the schools so as to provide pleasant environment for the children to play, Sabitha said.



The minister continued that local bodies should take charge of all the schools under Gram Panchayat limits and Urban local bodies should take care of the schools under corporation and municipalities.

