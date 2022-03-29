Rs 945 Cr allotted for devpt of drainages in Hyd: Talasani

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday informed that the government has Rs 945 crores for the permanent solution and development of the drainages in Hyderabad city. Minister Talasani chaired a review meeting with the SNDP and other officials on the works and development of the drainages in the city.

The Minister alleged that the previous governments had totally neglected the drainages issues.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Musi River Front Development Committee chairman and MLA Sudheer Reddy, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi Deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha MLC Vanidevi, MLAsMaganti Gopinath, Danam Nagender, Kaleru Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, Sayanna, Municipal special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, and other officials attended the meeting.