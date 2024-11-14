RS activists reaches KTR residence . Speculations on BRS leader arrest

Hyderabad: Amid the reports of the arrest of BRS Working President KT Rama Rao anytime , scores of BRS workers reached KTR's residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

The party workers thronged KTR's house at Nandi Nagar and shouting slogans in support of the BRS leader.

Police already tightened security in the VIP zone to prevent law and order problems.

Speculations are doing rounds that KTR will be arrested in connection with alleged Formula e race scam and phone tapping case anytime.

ACB has already conducted a probe into the formula e race scam and phone tapping case.

BRS senior leader and former Home minister Mahmood Ali and other leaders reached KTR residence. Leaders said that Police may arrest KTR in Lagacharla village incident where the villagers attacked Vikarabad district Collector Prateek Jain and other officials when they went to conduct gram sabha for land acquisition to the proposed Pharma City.

KTR came out of the house to thank BRS activists for expressing their support to him amid the reports of his arrest .