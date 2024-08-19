Live
Just In
RTC Bus Conductor Helps Pregnant Woman in Labor
Vanaparthi: In an extraordinary display of presence of mind and compassion, an RTC bus conductor named Bharti played a crucial role in assisting a pregnant woman who went into labour while travelling to Vanaparthi for the Rakhi festival. The incident took place on an RTC bus, where the woman began experiencing labour pains during the journey.
As the situation unfolded, Conductor Bharti, with the assistance of a nurse who happened to be on the bus, quickly sprang into action. Together, they helped the woman safely deliver her baby on the bus, demonstrating remarkable courage and resourcefulness in a critical moment.
The incident has garnered widespread attention, with RTC Managing Director, Sajjanar, publicly praising Conductor Bharti for her quick thinking and heroic efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of both the mother and newborn.