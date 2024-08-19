  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

RTC Bus Conductor Helps Pregnant Woman in Labor

RTC Bus Conductor Helps Pregnant Woman in Labor
x
Highlights

In an extraordinary display of presence of mind and compassion, an RTC bus conductor named Bharti played a crucial role in assisting a pregnant woman who went into labour while travelling to Vanaparthi for the Rakhi festival.

Vanaparthi: In an extraordinary display of presence of mind and compassion, an RTC bus conductor named Bharti played a crucial role in assisting a pregnant woman who went into labour while travelling to Vanaparthi for the Rakhi festival. The incident took place on an RTC bus, where the woman began experiencing labour pains during the journey.

As the situation unfolded, Conductor Bharti, with the assistance of a nurse who happened to be on the bus, quickly sprang into action. Together, they helped the woman safely deliver her baby on the bus, demonstrating remarkable courage and resourcefulness in a critical moment.

The incident has garnered widespread attention, with RTC Managing Director, Sajjanar, publicly praising Conductor Bharti for her quick thinking and heroic efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of both the mother and newborn.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X