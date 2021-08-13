RTC-JAC to approach MLAs for funds to ailing Corp

Hyderabad: With banks not coming forward to provide loans to the cash-strapped Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), the JAC of ten unions has decided to approach MLAs locally with representations for bailing it out through their Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

The unions' leaders also want the government to form expert committee for finding solutions to the RTC problems. The RTC JAC leaders have given a call to workers to give representations locally to MLAs, as there was no response to their repeated pleas on solving problems of workers.

The JAC leaders drafted a uniform representation to be given to MLAs. They said the government was not supporting the RTC leading to piling up of loans. "The corporation is paying Rs 200 crore as interest on loans. The rising diesel prices also are making the corporation suffer."

JAC convener K Raji Reddy said the management has used Rs 1,400 crore PF funds, Rs 1,100 crore CCS money without paying the employees. The government is keeping silent on the two pay scales (2017 and 2021) of the employees and no payment of DA since 2019.

The trade union leader and former director M Nageswara Rao wants MLAs to support the corporation by giving CDF. If the MLAs can donate at least two buses each, the corporation can get over 200 new buses, he said.

The JAC leaders are also enclosing the memorandum given to Transport Minister P Ajay and other officials on problems of workers. Rao also wants the government to form a time-bound three-member expert committee to suggest ways and means to bail out the RTC.