RTI activist flags ‘chinks’ in caste survey across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In wake of disclosure of caste details of the Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey report by the government, concerns were raised as numerous households were left out.

An RTI activist from Hyderabad, Mohd Abdul Akram said that many residents from different localities and areas across the State, including Moghalpura, Sultan Shahi, and other parts of Hyderabad, have reported that the survey teams have either not visited their homes or, when they did, they did not collect any details from the residents.

“This has led to a major concern as many households are being left out of the survey, raising questions about its accuracy and inclusivity. Several people have expressed frustration, stating that they were completely unaware of the survey process, and no officials reached their homes for data collection,” he pointed out. He said that a caste survey is a crucial exercise aimed at understanding the socio-economic status of various communities, which can help in policy-making and welfare schemes. However, if large sections of the population are excluded, the results will not reflect the true demographics of Telangana.