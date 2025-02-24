Run held for promoting awareness on rare diseases

Hyderabad: The Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) held the 10th edition of its flagship annual awareness run, Racefor7.This seven kilometre marathon aims to raise awareness about rare diseases and improve access to medical treatment and resources for patients and their families. This year, over 8,300 participants, including patients and caregivers, took part in the run across 21 cities.

The Hyderabad run kicked off at 6 am from Sanjeevaiah Park, Necklace Road on Sunday. Since its launch in Bengaluru in 2016, the event has grown into a nationwide movement. This year, under the theme “For Rare, everywhere”, the run took place simultaneously across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Mysuru, Mangalore, Alwar, Vrindavan, Pali, Jammu, Asansol, Bhatinda and Thrissur.

Racefor7 is an annual awareness run/walk held to commemorate World Rare Diseases Day, which falls on the last day of February each year. This global initiative aims to raise awareness among the public and policymakers about the challenges faced by individuals living with rare diseases. In 2025, World Rare Diseases Day will be observed on Friday, February 28.

Adding to the discussions, Prasanna Shirol, co-founder and Board Director, Organisation for Rare Diseases India (ORDI), said, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bangalore and 20 other cities for standing with rare disease patients and caregivers. Through Racefor7, the people have embodied the spirit of “For Rare, everywhere”. This support reminds us that we are not alone and strengthens our voice in reaching policymakers and stakeholders and elevating awareness across India.”

Madhana Gopal, Chief Operating Officer, Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI), said, “Racefor7 is the largest awareness programme where patients share their stories. Raising awareness about rare diseases helps reduce stigma and isolation, improve access to care, ensure timely and accurate diagnoses, encourage research and the development of new treatments, and ultimately create a more inclusive and supportive society. This year, we have conducted the event simultaneously in 21 cities across the length and breadth of our nation to represent and strengthen the unified voice of the rare disease community.”