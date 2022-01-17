Rush of weddings amid fears of lockdown

Hyderabad: The third wave of Coronavirus with Omicron variant has arrived. People in the city are on throes of an intense wedding season. With fear of imposing lockdown in the State and rising cases, families are planning weddings early.

Even as the government has restricted political, religious and other gatherings, people are looking forward to hosting big-day celebrations without following Covid restrictions.

Several families of both brides and grooms who have weddings planned fear lockdown. Daily over 400-500 weddings are taking place in the city without any restrictions, says Aleem Khan Falaki of Socio Reforms.

It is observed that almost all marriage halls are booked and weddings are taking place. After the government announced the third wave and restrictions, besides witnessing the surge in cases, families are holding weddings early before any new government announcement. "We have fixed the wedding date and decided to hold it in February and booked a marriage hall with around 600 guests to be invited. But amid fears of strict restrictions or lockdown imposed by the government, all planning and expenses will be wasted. So, we have taken a decision to change the wedding date and are holding functions early with reduced guests from the list," said Sajid Ali, a bride's father and resident of Red Hills.

At the same time several such weddings are going on in the city, but without following any Covid protocols. Hundreds are gathering and hardly anyone is seen wearing masks. This shows the lackadaisical attitude of people over the spread of new variant cases. "The government had announced the restrictions on meetings and gatherings, but nothing has been declared on weddings separately, as it is wedding seasons in all communities. Like other States, there are no separate rules for weddings. With careless attitude people are holding functions with no limit of gatherings; even not following any Covid guidelines," said Falaki.

Asif Hussain, a social activist said, "To prevent the virus spread, the government has shut down educational institutions, but nothing has been done with regard to weddings. At least 300 members gather at weddings from different areas. Weddings are major spots for the spread of virus. The government should declare to ensure that weddings as worst situation and people themselves must understand so. People should avoid grand 'band baaja baaraat' and hold wedding ceremony with few guests."