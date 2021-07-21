RV Karnan assumes charge as Karimnagar Collector

Karimnagar: The newly appointed District Collector, RV Karnan took charge of the post here on Tuesday. He was greeted by Additional Collector, Shyam Prasad Lal, Municipal Commissioner Valluri Kranti, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Garima Agarwal and Trainee Collector Mayank Mittal.

Later, the Collector held an introductory meeting with the district officers in the collectorate conference hall.

District Chief Planning Officer D Komuraiah presented the details of district's geography, mandals, villages, population, rainfall while District Agriculture Officer, Sridhar explained the cultivation area covered by paddy, maize, cotton and others in the district.

Karnan directed the officials to form teams with Asha workers, ANMs and panchayat secretaries in the district and complete the fever survey expeditiously. Those with Covid symptoms should be identified early and given appropriate treatment to control the Covid.

Karimnagar witnessed development during the tenure of the previous Collector, K Shashanka as all the officers have cooperated with him, Karnan said while asking the officials to continue the same spirit and extend their cooperation to achieve development in all sectors of the district.