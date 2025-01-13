Rythu Bharosa 2025 balm only for Bhu Bharati regd farmers

Hyderabad: The Rythu Bharosa scheme benefit will be given to all farmers who registered their lands in Bhu Bharati as the State government issued guidelines for the Rythu Bharosa scheme 2025.

As per the guidelines issued by the State government, the land used for only agriculture will get Rythu Bharosa money. The farmers have been waiting for the Rythu Bharosa money as investment support. The money would be deposited into the bank accounts of the farmers from January 26.

As per the guidelines, the Rythu Bharosa money has been increased to Rs 12,000. The land details included in the Bhu Bharati will be entitled to get Rythu Bharosa. The non-agricultural lands will be removed from the list of Rythu Bharosa beneficiaries. The RoFR pattadar farmers would also get the benefit from the scheme.

The money would be deposited in the form of DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) system of the Reserve Bank of India. The scheme would be supervised by the Telangana Agriculture Director. National Informatics Centre (NIC) will be the partners in handling the IT services in the scheme.

The District Collector will be responsible for implementation of the scheme and also resolving the grievances. The agriculture director should also take steps in this regard.

The government said that its main aim was to make agriculture profitable and also provide stability to the sector. This would not only increase the production but also pave the way for rural development and also help in food security.