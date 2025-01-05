Rythu Bharosa for all cultivable lands

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government will launch the ‘Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme’ on January 26. Under this scheme, farmers will receive Rs 12,000 per acre for their cultivable lands. The government also decided to give Rs 12,000 in financial assistance per year to every agricultural labourer.

Announcing this at a press conference late on Saturday evening, Chief Minister A Revnath Reddy said that the cabinet had taken three major decisions in the new year, including issuing new ration cards from January.

Pulling curtains down on the controversies regarding the criteria of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, Revanth Reddy, in his brief interaction, said the scheme will benefit all farmers without any restrictions on the extent of ownership of cultivable lands. Unlike the Rythu Bandhu scheme, the non-cultivable lands, including mining lands, unused and industrial lands have been excluded from the scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the government’s main objective is to increase state revenues and distribute wealth to the poor and needy. He said as the State financial resources improve, the government would increase the quantum of Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme. He made it clear that every acre of cultivable lands would be listed in the new scheme and the state Revenue department has been asked to prepare a report on the cultivable lands. He also appealed to the farmers to submit the details of the cultivable lands owned by them before the launch of the scheme. Official sources said that the cabinet discussed the possibility of increasing the benefit amount to Rs 14,000 in 2026 and to Rs 15,000 in 2027.

It may be mentioned here that during elections, the Congress party had promised Rs 15,000 per acre under Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Revanth said the prevailing financial challenges were not in favour of paying Rs 15,000 per acre and hence the government decided to enhance the scheme benefit every year.