Live
- “Maa Oori Polimera” franchise announces third installment
- Guntur: Collector, SP inspect sand stock points
- Alliance University to Host International School Leaders’ Summit 3.0
- Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse shine in first single ‘Sitar’ from ‘Mr Bachchan’
- Tech creating new challenges: President Droupadi Murmu
- Harmony with nature need of the hour: Murmu
- SC seeks Odisha govt reply on Dara remission plea
- TDP MLA Boggala Dastagiri and Election Observers Meet Nara Lokesh
- Vedangi aims to smash global cycle speed record
- Aadi Saikumar's 'Shanmukha' First Look Poster Unveiled
Just In
Rythu Bharosa panel to tour districts to gather feedback
Hyderabad: The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Rythu Bharosa would embark on district visits from Wednesday to conduct public hearings and seek their views...
Hyderabad: The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Rythu Bharosa would embark on district visits from Wednesday to conduct public hearings and seek their views and opinion on extending financial benefit to the farmers under the scheme from next agricultural season.
The Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will visit old Khammam followed by Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Medak, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts.
During the nine-day visit till July 23, the sub-committee would meet all sections of people and discuss the challenges being faced by the farmers and to extend the Rythu Bharosa scheme benefit to them.
The issue of extending benefits to tenant farmers would also be discussed in these meetings. The demand for financial assistance to tenant farmers has been pending for a long. Based on the outcome of the public hearing, the cabinet sub-committee will take a final call on the modalities.
The Congress has announced the Rythu Bharosa scheme by replacing Rythu Bandhu. The ruling party announced the increase of scheme benefit from Rs 5,000 per acre to Rs 7,500 every farming season. Bhatti said that the workshops would help to elicit the opinion of the people before finalising the guidelines and modalities for the implementation of the scheme. Every taxpaying citizen has the right to express their views before the subcommittee in the workshops, he added.