Sabitha Indra Reddy directs collector to provide better treatment for Cinemax victims

Telangana State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has directed the Collector to provide better treatment to the students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School who met with an accident while watching the movie 'Gandhi' at RK Cine Max in Banjara Hills in the city.



Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan school students came to watch the movie 'Gandhi' at Cine Max on Thursday. The Minister stated that the accident happened while going on the escalator and directed School Education Director Devasena to go to Apollo Hospital where the injured students are being treated and review the situation.



The minister said that the government is organising a program of free screening of Gandhi's film for students across the state on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of India's Independence. Keeping this incident in mind, the minister advised to be more vigilant in the context of film screening across the state.