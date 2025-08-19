Safe Stay, Quality Food, Better Education: Collector’s Directives at Dharmavaram Hostel

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh carried out a surprise inspection of the Government Backward Classes Boys Hostel and the Zilla Parishad High School at Dharmavaram village in Erravalli mandal on Tuesday.

During his visit, the Collector examined the hostel facilities, including the kitchen and storerooms. Expressing concern over the damaged ceilings in hostel rooms, he directed authorities to temporarily accommodate the students in the school premises until repairs were completed. He instructed the engineering department to conduct a technical inspection of the building and submit an immediate report on the required renovations.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, Santosh said the primary objective was to ensure quality education, nutritious food, and safe accommodation for students. He stressed that repair works should be completed quickly to prevent any inconvenience.

The Collector also reviewed the food being served in the hostel. He instructed the warden to be present daily, monitor students’ needs directly, and ensure that the prescribed nutritious menu is strictly followed. Clean drinking water must also be provided, especially in view of the ongoing rainy season, he said.

Further, Santosh urged teachers to pay special attention to students’ educational development and guide them to achieve success in all fields.

BC Welfare Officer Nishita, School Principal Lakshmi Reddy, Warden Jayaramulu, and other officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.