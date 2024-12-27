Safeguarding Justice: Advocates Protest Court Relocation in Gadwal

Gadwal: Eighth Day of Protest: Advocates Stand United for Justice

On the eighth day of the protest, senior advocates Vijay Kumar, Rajasekhar Reddy, Lathipuram Venkatrama Reddy, and Anand Rao participated in the demonstration, voicing their strong opposition to the proposed relocation of the district court in Gadwal.

A Legend Leads the Way: Advocate Banala Krishnamurthy

Eighty-three-year-old senior advocate Banala Krishnamurthy, a living testament to Gadwal’s post-independence legal and political history, inaugurated the day’s proceedings. With decades of experience, he highlighted the deep-rooted connection between Gadwal’s judiciary and its community. His presence lent credibility and inspiration to the protest, emphasizing the importance of preserving the district court within Gadwal's urban limits, particularly in BJP Colony, where land is available.

Concerns Over Court Relocation

The proposed move to Anantapuram Hills has sparked widespread dissent among advocates and the public. Krishnamurthy eloquently outlined the challenges such a relocation would pose:

Accessibility Issues: The remote location would make it difficult for litigants, witnesses, and advocates to reach the court.

Safety Concerns: The court deals with high-conflict cases, including murder, land disputes, and political disagreements. Relocating to an isolated area could escalate security risks.

Economic Burden: Increased travel costs and time would place undue strain on litigants and court staff.

Logistical Hurdles: Judges’ quarters, police facilities, and transportation would require significant upgrades in the new location, complicating operations.

United for a Just Cause

Advocates clarified that their protest is not for personal gain but for the welfare of the public and the judiciary. They fear that the relocation would disrupt the justice delivery system, potentially leading to dire consequences. They appealed to citizens to support their cause, emphasizing that the court’s location should be practical and accessible for all stakeholders.

Call for Legal Action

Senior advocate Sheikh Basheer urged filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) if the government fails to address their concerns. He suggested that a High Court-appointed commissioner could investigate the feasibility of the 60-acre land in BJP Colony. This move would pressure the authorities to reconsider the proposed relocation.

A Collective Responsibility

The advocates stressed that preserving the district court within Gadwal is a shared responsibility. The legal fraternity is fighting for the community’s future, ensuring justice remains accessible and efficient. Citizens were encouraged to extend their solidarity and actively participate in safeguarding Gadwal's judiciary system.

In conclusion, the eighth day of protests reflected the unwavering determination of the legal community and their commitment to justice. Their voices, rooted in public interest, are a call for collective action against a decision that could have long-lasting repercussions for Gadwal’s legal and social fabric.