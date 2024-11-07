  • Menu
Sagar Sangham Mandal Committee Formed Unanimously

Under the leadership of Sagar Sangham District President Gattu Sheenu, the Timmajipet Mandal Sagar Committee was formed unanimously.

NagarKurnool: Under the leadership of Sagar Sangham District President Gattu Sheenu, the Timmajipet Mandal Sagar Committee was formed unanimously. The newly elected office bearers include Vemula Maruthi as President, Vemula Lakshmiah as General Secretary, and B. S. Bhagavanthulu as Treasurer.

The event saw the participation of several key figures, including Chandranarayana, Wavilala Lakshmiah, Athinarapu Venkatesh Sagar, Kommula Venkayya, Kommula Sathyanarayana Sagar, Deshetti Chandrashekhar, Sayilu, Dastagiri, Keshavulu, and Shiv Kumar, along with other prominent leaders from the Lathapadu Sagar Sangham.

