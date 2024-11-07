Live
- Hockey: Japan, China reach Rajgir for Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024
- CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Yadadri and Sangem Village on His Birthday
- Top reasons to consider a Personal Loan in 2024
- Scholarships for Students
- PUBG maker Krafton clocks 42.6 pc loss in net profit in Q3
- Celebrating the backbone of modern healthcare
- Sagar Sangham Mandal Committee Formed Unanimously
- Afghan police smash 21 drug processing labs, arrest 20 drug smugglers
- 'Lock the kit bag away...': Ponting suggests Babar to take Kohli's way to regain form
- Meloni speaks with 'friend' Elon Musk after congratulating Trump on election win
Just In
Sagar Sangham Mandal Committee Formed Unanimously
Highlights
Under the leadership of Sagar Sangham District President Gattu Sheenu, the Timmajipet Mandal Sagar Committee was formed unanimously.
NagarKurnool: Under the leadership of Sagar Sangham District President Gattu Sheenu, the Timmajipet Mandal Sagar Committee was formed unanimously. The newly elected office bearers include Vemula Maruthi as President, Vemula Lakshmiah as General Secretary, and B. S. Bhagavanthulu as Treasurer.
The event saw the participation of several key figures, including Chandranarayana, Wavilala Lakshmiah, Athinarapu Venkatesh Sagar, Kommula Venkayya, Kommula Sathyanarayana Sagar, Deshetti Chandrashekhar, Sayilu, Dastagiri, Keshavulu, and Shiv Kumar, along with other prominent leaders from the Lathapadu Sagar Sangham.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS