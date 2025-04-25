Live
- Summer-proof your hair with this expert guide
- Tirupati secures 3rd rank for highest tax collections among panchayats
- New study on brain’s visual regions can help build effective AI systems
- CID seeks custody of ex intelligence chief Anjaneyulu
- International Financial Independence Awareness Day: Early financial habits: Building wealth, confidence, and stability
- From counting to calculating: Math’s role in early cognitive growth
- Constables final written exam on June 1
- Elite Elevators Launches India’s First Fully Customizable Home Elevator
- How Sports Infrastructure Is Reshaping Luxury Real Estate Demand — A Lasting Trend or Just Event Hype?
- Redefining Higher Education: IIDE Launches UG Program in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship
Sai Kumar meets senior Congress leaders
Highlights
Khammam: Newly elected Khammam Youth Congress President Vejandla Sai Kumar met DCC President Puvvalla Durgaprasad and State Warehousing Corporation...
Khammam: Newly elected Khammam Youth Congress President Vejandla Sai Kumar met DCC President Puvvalla Durgaprasad and State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao at Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan in Khammam on Thursday. He felicitated them with shawls and received their blessings. Party leaders congratulated him and assured full support for strengthening Youth Congress activities.
Next Story