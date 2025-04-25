Sai Kumar meets senior Congress leaders

Khammam: Newly elected Khammam Youth Congress President Vejandla Sai Kumar met DCC President Puvvalla Durgaprasad and State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao at Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan in Khammam on Thursday. He felicitated them with shawls and received their blessings. Party leaders congratulated him and assured full support for strengthening Youth Congress activities.