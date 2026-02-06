  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Sajjanar launches ‘Meet Your CP’ programme

  • Created On:  6 Feb 2026 9:48 AM IST
Sajjanar launches ‘Meet Your CP’ programme
X

With an aim to strengthen the engagement between city police and citizens, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar launched a public outreach programme ‘Meet Your CP’ on Thursday.

As part of the initiative, citizens can directly meet the Commissioner without any appointment from 2 pm onwards on all working days at the Hyderabad City Police Headquarters at TGICCC in Banjara Hills.

It allows the citizens to raise complaints related to the law & order, traffic, police services among others. Additionally, to facilitate easier access for the residents of the Old city, the interaction will be held at Kotwal House in the Purani Haveli area on Fridays.

Hyderabad City Police requested citizens to make the best use of the initiative and resolve their problems with the help of the police.

Tags

Hyderabad policepublic outreach initiativeMeet Your CP programmecitizen-police engagementHyderabad
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Arunachal Head Constable Killed After Being Dragged Off Road In Suspected Tiger Attack

A head constable was killed in a suspected tiger attack in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley after being dragged off his motorcycle, raising fresh concerns over rising human-wildlife conflict.

Arunachal Head Constable Killed After Being Dragged Off Road In Suspected Tiger Attack

National News

More
Share it
X