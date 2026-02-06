Sajjanar launches ‘Meet Your CP’ programme

With an aim to strengthen the engagement between city police and citizens, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar launched a public outreach programme ‘Meet Your CP’ on Thursday.

As part of the initiative, citizens can directly meet the Commissioner without any appointment from 2 pm onwards on all working days at the Hyderabad City Police Headquarters at TGICCC in Banjara Hills.

It allows the citizens to raise complaints related to the law & order, traffic, police services among others. Additionally, to facilitate easier access for the residents of the Old city, the interaction will be held at Kotwal House in the Purani Haveli area on Fridays.

Hyderabad City Police requested citizens to make the best use of the initiative and resolve their problems with the help of the police.