Samagra Shiksha Employees' Strike Enters 26th Day, Demand Regularization and Pay Scales

Gadwal: The indefinite strike by Samagra Shiksha employees entered its 26th day on January 4, 2025. As part of innovative protest activities, a rally was held from Smriti Vanam to the old bus stand, where employees raised slogans and formed a human chain to express their discontent. The protest continued at Krishnaveni Chowk, where another human chain was formed, accompanied by loud slogans.

The Samagra Shiksha employees demanded the regularization of their services as promised by Telangana Chief Minister Shri Enumula Revanth Reddy. They also called for the implementation of pay scales until their services are regularized.

Leaders' Statements:

TPUS President Manohar Reddy encouraged employees to continue their fight, assuring them of the union's support.

TPUS General Secretary Sridhar Reddy emphasized the need for strong and relentless agitation, stating that only consistent efforts could yield results. He also announced financial support for the strike on behalf of the union.

Key Participants:

TPUS representatives Mohan Reddy, Rajasekhar Reddy, Madhu, Kranthi Kumar, Karunakar, Mallikarjun, and Muralidhar actively participated.

Special Officers from KGBV schools across the district, including Gattu (Gunti Gopilatha), Gadwal (Sridevi), KT Doddi (Padmavati), Dharur (VT Gomati), Ieeja (Chenna Bassamma), Maldakal (Vijayalakshmi), Vaddepally (Padma), Rajoli (Chandrakala), Undavelli (Parimala), Alampur (Krishnaveni), Manapadu (Anuradha), and Itikyala (Asiya Begum), joined the strike.

Additionally, representatives from various wings of Samagra Shiksha, including CRTs, PGCRTs, non-teaching staff, DPO Wing President B. Ramanjaneyulu, MIS Wing President Sridhar, CCO Wing President Altaf, CRP Wing President MA Sami, IERP Wing President Murali, and PTI Wing President Rajender, participated daily.

JAC Involvement:

JAC District President Husnappa, General Secretary Gopal, and KGBV Women’s Wing President SP Pranitha, along with other wing leaders, made the strike a success.

Primary Demand:

The striking employees reiterated their demand for the Telangana Chief Minister to honor his promise to regularize the services of all Samagra Shiksha employees and implement pay scales in the interim.

The indefinite strike and protests will continue until these demands are met.