Sammakka to Arrive at Medaram Festival as Celebrations Peak

Key events are unfolding at Medaram, Asia’s largest tribal festival. After Saralamma’s arrival on Wednesday, Sammakka is set to ascend the altar today, brought from Chilakalagutta. Devotees are expected to be thrilled by this event, marking the completion of the festival. From midnight tonight, worshippers will offer prayers to the forest goddesses, as the festival site becomes increasingly crowded.

Prominent dignitaries are attending the celebrations. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will visit Medaram by helicopter at 2:00 PM today to inspect arrangements and offer prayers at the forest goddess shrines. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will also be in Medaram to participate in the festivities.

A heavy security presence has been deployed, with numerous police personnel safeguarding the event. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy personally inspected the preparations on a motorcycle. The festival, which began on 28th January, will conclude on 31st January, attracting millions from across the country.

All arrangements for Sammakka’s arrival have been completed, with Minister Seethakka reviewing preparations with officials. The festival is held once every two years, celebrating the tribal traditions of the region.