Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara: A symbol of Telangana’s self-respect

Hyderabad: DeputyChief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu stated that the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara is not merely a tribal festival, but the heartbeat of Telangana and a powerful symbol of the state’s self-respect.

On Sunday evening, he reviewed the Jatara arrangements at Medaram along with Ministers Sridhar Babu, Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Seethakka, and Adluri Laxman, and later spoke to the media. He subsequently offered prayers to the goddesses.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that permanent structures are being built to showcase the uniqueness and cultural grandeur of the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara to the world, ensuring that devotees face no inconvenience. He explained that the State Government is spending Rs 260 crore this year for the Jatara arrangements, Rs 150 crore for the conduct of the Jatara and Rs 110 crore for permanent temple construction works.

He informed the media that all aspects related to the works and expenditure were reviewed at Medaram itself and decisions were taken on the spot. He said the works are nearing completion and that about 85% of the arrangements have already been completed. The remaining works must be finished by January 15, he instructed officials.

The Deputy Chief Minister also told officials that the required funds for the Jatara have been released and that bills for completed works are being cleared within 24 hours. He pointed out that while earlier governments spent Rs 75 crore or Rs 100 crore on the Jatara, the present government is spending Rs 260 crore.

He directed officials of the Health and Electricity Departments, along with staff from all departments, to remain alert until the completion of the Jatara and to treat the event with utmost seriousness.