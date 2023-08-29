Sanathnagar roads will be expanded with Rs. 210 crore, says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana state Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has announced that the government will allocate Rs. 210 crore rupees to address the long-standing traffic issues faced by the people of the Sanath Nagar area. A review meeting was held at Buddha Bhavan, involving senior officials from railway, GHMC, electrical, and other departments, to assess the progress of various infrastructure projects including railway bridge expansion, Sanathnagar ROB, and Fatehnagar flyover expansion.

During the meeting, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav expressed gratitude to Chief Minister KCR for sanctioning the funds for these projects. He said that the government aims to alleviate traffic congestion by constructing new roads, underpasses, flyovers, and link roads. To this end, Rs. 105 crore has been allocated for the construction of an underpass from the industrial area of Sanathnagar to Balnagar. "Additionally, the road from Kanakadurgamma temple in Ameerpet to Fatehnagar flyover has been widened to provide relief to motorists. The existing 2-lane road on the Fatehnagar flyover will also be expanded to 4 lanes to accommodate heavy traffic," Talasani said.

The minister emphasised the need for coordination between the railway and GHMC officials to construct railway underbridges (RUBs) and directed respective departments to work in coordination to ensure that the projects can commence within a month. The width of Rani Ganj Railway Bridge was also identified as a problem causing difficulties for motorists.

The minister stated that the government's goal is to identify and address the issues faced by the people. The meeting was attended by Municipal Administration Department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Sanath Nagar Corporator Kolan Laxmibal Reddy, ENC Ziauddin, Chief Town Planning Officer Rajendra Prasad Naik, HRDCL CEO Saroja, Khairatabad, North Zone Zonal Commissioners Venkatesh Dotre and Ravi Kiran, Chief Project Manager Subrahmanyam, Railways Deputy CE Manohar Reddy, Electrical SE Brahmam, and others.