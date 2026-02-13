Sanathnagar TIMS inching towards completion; all set to open on Ugadi

The state government has decided to inaugurate the Sanathnagar TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital on the day of Telugu New Year Day Ugadi on March 19.

Aimed at providing corporate-level super specialty medicine to the poor completely free of cost, the government wanted to present it as a gift to the people of the state on Ugadi.

Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha has directed the officials to complete all civil works and equipment trials and prepare the hospital to provide medical services. The minister had a high-level review on the progress of Sanathnagar TIMS work, appointment of doctors and staff at the Arogyasri Trust office in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The minister enquired about the establishment of OP rooms, diagnostics, inpatient departments, wards, operation theatres and ICUs. Officials explained to the minister that the infrastructure development at the 1,000-bed capacity Sanathnagar TIMS has reached the final stage.

He said that the hospital's 16 most crucial operation theatres (OTs) were ready for surgeries. He said that the installation process of state-of-the-art CT scan, MRI, and digital X-ray machines for diagnosis were completed. The installation of diagnostics machines was also underway.

The minister directed the officials to complete all the work and equipment installation process by the second week of March. The minister also instructed the technicians and staff to complete training by the time the hospital opens.

The Minister had earlier instructed the officials to develop Sanathnagar TIMS as a Centre of Excellence for Cardiac Care and a Center of Excellence for Organ Transplantation. Accordingly, the Minister enquired about the establishment of cath labs and organ transplant theatres to perform all types of heart-related operations and organ transplant surgeries.

The officials explained to the minister that the work of setting up the cath lab was in the final stage and the OTs were ready for trial run. On the occasion, the Minister said that TIMS Sanathnagar would play a major role in reducing the increasing patient load on NIMS, Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals.

The Minister suggested that patients, who have been waiting for months for surgeries in the respective hospitals, should be referred here and arrangements should be made to provide them with speedy treatment. He suggested that the superintendents of the respective hospitals should coordinate in this regard.

The Minister enquired about the recruitment process of professors, doctors, nursing and paramedical staff required for the management of the hospital. Since it is a completely new hospital, the Minister suggested that the services of senior doctors under DME and NIMS should be utilised in TIMS Sanathnagar.

He also suggested that sanitation, security and patient care services should be established with the highest standards. A committee led by DME has studied the methods already followed in several corporate hospitals, NIMS and AIIMS in the city and submitted a report.

The Minister advised the officials to make arrangements to implement the best practice policies adopted in the respective hospitals in TIMS as well. The Minister ordered that, along with medical services, non-medical services such as sanitation and security should also be strong.

The Minister suggested that services should be connected through e-HMIS software from OP registration to discharge without any hassle for patients. He suggested that a centralised kitchen should be set up to provide quality meals to patients and their attendants. The Minister clarified that all the pending minor works willbe completed by March 15 and the hospital will be ready for opening by Ugadi.