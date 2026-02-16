Minister tours Siva temples

Rajamahendravaram: On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, State Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh visited several Shiva temples in Nidadavole constituency and performed special Abhishekams and pujas.

The minister, along with his son Dr Kandula Krishna Teja, first offered prayers at the Sri Uma Katakoteswara Swamy temple at Katakoteswaram village in Nidadavole rural mandal. Temple priests received them with traditional honours and the minister presented silk clothes to the deity. He later visited the Sri Rajarajeswari Sametha Golingeswara Swamy temple and the Sri Bala Tripurasundari Sametha Someswara Swamy temple in Nidadavole town. The minister also offered prayers at the Sri Gowreeswara Swamy temple at Mortha in Undrajavaram mandal, Sri Narendra Swamy temple at Teeparru in Peravali mandal and the Sri Uma Vighneswara Swamy temple at Annavarappadu, where he had darshan of the crystal lingam.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister conveyed Maha Shivaratri greetings to the people of the State and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all.