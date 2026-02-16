Devotees throng Godavari ghats

Rajamahendravaram: Lakhs of devotees took a holy dip in the Godavari River at Rajamahendravaram on Sunday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Known as Dakshina Kashi, the town woke up in the early hours as pilgrims began arriving at the riverbanks well before dawn.

At Kotilingala Ghat the rush started around 2 am and continued till afternoon. Devotees performed the ritual bath and later visited nearby temples including Uma Kotilingeswara Swamy Temple, Markandeyaswamy Temple and Visweswara Swamy Temple, all of which remained packed throughout the day. Rajamahendravaram witnessed a sea of devotees on Sunday as people gathered along the Godavari River to observe Maha Shivaratri. The temple town came alive before dawn with chants and lamps as families, elderly pilgrims, and youngsters stepped into the waters for the holy dip.

At Kotilingala Ghat and Pushkara Ghat the rush began around 2 am and continued till afternoon. Volunteers and local residents helped manage the steady flow of pilgrims, guiding them towards safe bathing areas. Many devotees said they had travelled overnight from nearby villages just to take the sacred dip at daybreak. After the holy bath, people moved towards temples across Rajamahendravaram to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

Pilgrims arrived in large numbers from across the twin Godavari districts and gathered along the riverfront. Local residents and voluntary groups arranged for milk, breakfast, and afternoon meals for visiting devotees, transforming the riverbank into a place of collective service.

To help pilgrims travel to various Shaivite shrines, the State Road Transport Corporation operated 82 special buses from four depots in the district. From the Rajamahendravaram depot, buses were run to Kotipalli, Vangalapudi in Seethanagaram mandal and Srisailam Temple. Special services were also operated from Kovvur and Nidadavole depots for devotees heading to Pattiseema, while the Gokavaram depot operated buses to Rampachodavaram and Pushkar Ghat.

Officials said the special buses charged normal fares and the Stree Shakti scheme was applicable. Heavy pilgrim turnout was also reported at major temples in the region, including Daksharamam Temple, Kotipalli Someswara Temple, Palivela Koppeswara Temple, Mukteswara Temple, Mukteswaram, Muramalla Veereswara Temple, Kumararama Bhimeswara Temple Samalkota and Kukkuteswara Swamy Temple Pithapuram, and Kadali Kapoteswara Swamy temple.