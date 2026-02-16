Sea of devotees at Kotappakonda

Guntur: A large number of devotees visited Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple at Kotappakonda on Sunday on the occasion of Kotappakonda Tiranalu (Maha Shivaratri festivities). A heavy rush of devotees was witnessed from the wee hours.

The Devasthanam authorities performed special pujas such as Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam and Laksha Bilwarchana. Devotees who visited the temple performed Abhishekams and pujas, seeking the blessings of Sri Trikoteswara Swamy to fulfil their wishes.

The Devasthanam authorities made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple. Special pandals were set up and necessary facilities were provided. Teerdham, prasadam, and laddu prasadam were distributed to the devotees. The police made tight security arrangements, and APSRTC operated special buses for the convenience of devotees.

Palnadu district in-charge minister Gottipati Ravikumar, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Narasaraopet MLA Dr Chadalavada Aravinda Babu, and Government Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu presented silk robes to the presiding deity Sri Trikoteswara Swamy and performed special pujas. The temple priests offered Teerdham and blessed them. SP B Krishna Rao supervised the security arrangements.

Special pujas were also performed to Lord Amareswara Swamy at Amaravati on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festivities. A large number of devotees took a holy dip in the River Krishna and visited the Amareswara Swamy Temple to perform pujas. The Devasthanam authorities conducted Abhishekams and pujas from the early hours of Sunday, including Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam and Bilwarchana. Special queue lines were arranged for the convenience of devotees. Teerdham and prasadam were distributed.

Women observed Vrathams and distributed turmeric and Kumkuma along with fruits and flowers to the Muthaiduva. Bhajana Mandalis performed Kolatam and other cultural programmes. After performing special pujas till midnight, the temple authorities will conduct Siva Kalyanam. MLA Bhashyam Praveen performed pujas at the temple.

Similarly, a large number of devotees visited the Bhramaramba Sametha Malleswara Swamy Temple at Pedakakani and performed pujas and Abhishekams seeking the blessings of Sri Malleswara Swamy to solve their problems. The Devasthanam authorities made all necessary arrangements for devotees. MLA Dhulipala Narendra visited the temple along with his family members and performed pujas.

Devotees also visited popular Saiva Kshetras such as Guttikonda Bilam, Satrasala, and Daida in Palnadu district and performed pujas. All the Saiva Kshetras reverberated with chants of “Om Namah Shivaya.”