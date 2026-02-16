Star Hotels Assn welcomes Budget

Amaravati: The AP Star Hotels Association (ASHA) has welcomed the Andhra Pradesh Government’s 2026–27 annual budget, expressing happiness over the allocation of Rs 439 crore to the tourism and culture sector. Association president RV Swamy said the budget would infuse new energy into the state’s hotel and hospitality industry.

Reacting to the tourism allocations in the state budget, Swamy said in a statement here on Sunday that granting industry status to tourism under the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy 2024–29, along with capital subsidies, SGST reimbursements, and stamp duty exemptions, would provide significant relief and encouragement to the hotel sector. He appreciated the government’s efforts in attracting investments worth Rs 20,088 crore through 117 MoUs in the tourism sector, paving the way for employment generation of nearly 1.22 lakh jobs. He further noted that projects worth Rs 6,681 crore currently under implementation are expected to add 5,232 new hotel rooms (hotel keys) across the state. Swamy said the development of eight major tourist destinations, including Suryalanka Beach, Gandikota, and Borra Caves, with a central grant of Rs 428 crore, would significantly enhance tourist footfall and directly benefit the hospitality sector.

The association also welcomed the government’s announcement to transform Tirupati into an international tourism hub by developing world-class infrastructure, hotels, and entertainment zones. He described the initial allocation of Rs 60 crore for the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams as a positive step toward promoting spiritual tourism in the state.

Recognising tourism as an engine of economic growth and aiming to develop Andhra Pradesh as an “Experience Capital,” Swamy conveyed his gratitude to Naidu and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav for their forward-looking initiatives in the 2026–27 Budget.