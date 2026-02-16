Atchannaidu worships at Pedakakani temple

Guntur: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and his wife visited the renowned Sri Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam at Pedakakani in Guntur district on Sunday, on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri and performed special pujas to Lord Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba.

Later, Vedic scholars blessed the couple and presented them with the portrait of the presiding deity and prasadam. The temple was filled with spiritual fervour as devotees performed Abhishekams and Archana rituals, chanting the holy name of Lord Shiva.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Atchannaidu said that the sacred festival of Maha Shivaratri should bring peace, prosperity, and well-being to all the people of the State. He prayed that with the blessings of Lord Siva, the state should progress towards prosperity and abundance. He also expressed hope that every family would be blessed with happiness and harmony through the divine grace of Lord Shiva. He said that the State Government had made all necessary arrangements to ensure that devotees visiting the temple faced no inconvenience. He appreciated the temple administration for efficiently organising darshan arrangements, queue lines, drinking water facilities, sanitation, and medical services.

He urged devotees to celebrate the festival with spiritual devotion and draw courage and divine strength through the chanting of Lord Shiva's name.