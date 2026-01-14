Sanathnagar TIMS to be inaugurated by Ugadi

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha on Tuesday announced that the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Sanathnagar will be inaugurated by Ugadi, the Telugu New Year. The Minister shared this timeline following a visit to the facility to inspect the progress of construction and equipment installation.

The building construction is almost complete, with only minor electrical works remaining. The Minister noted that the installation of operation theatres, diagnostic units, and other medical equipment is currently in the final stages. High-end technology, including state-of-the-art MRI machines, has already been fitted. “We do not believe in publicity stunts; our sole focus is on providing superior medical services. This 1,000-bed hospital will be fully operational in all aspects by Ugadi,” Raja Narsimha stated.

The Sanathnagar TIMS is designed to function as a Centre of Excellence for heart-related diseases and will also serve as a hub for medical research.