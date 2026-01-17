Civic chief felicitated

Guntur: Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra said that Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, who earned the appreciation of people from all sections in the city, deserves to achieve even higher responsibilities in future.

On the occasion of Srinivasulu being transferred as Joint Collector of Markapuram district, a felicitation programme was organised at GMC Council Hall on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Ravindra said that within a short period, Srinivasulu, with the collective efforts of public representatives, GMC officers and staff, succeeded in securing a national-level ranking for Guntur city. He said the Commissioner’s dedication towards resolving public issues was inspiring. Under ‘Mission Green Guntur’ initiative, he played a key role in transforming the city into an eco-friendly city.

He stated that the Commissioner’s leadership was exemplary in successfully managing the Chief Minister’s two visits held within a short span of time. Outgoing Commissioner Srinivasulu said that the cooperation of the Mayor, public representatives, officers and staff significantly contributed to the development of Guntur Municipal Corporation. Drawing from his experience during Budameru floods, he said proactive measures were taken to remove encroachments and desilt drains so that rainwater could be evacuated quickly and the public would not face inconvenience even during heavy rainfall.

The Mayor felicitated the commissioner by presenting bouquets, mementos and shawls.

GMC deputy commissioners B Srinivasa Rao and CH Srinivasa Rao, city planner Rambabu, CMOH Dr Shanti Kala, SE G Venkateswara Rao were present.