Traffic measures imposed on Vijayawada and Hyderabad highway for passenger return

Authorities have implemented a series of measures to effectively manage the influx of traffic during the Sankranthi festival. Vehicles travelling from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad following the celebrations are being diverted due to ongoing expansion works on NH-65, which have resulted in significant traffic restrictions.

In anticipation of potential congestion at key toll plazas, including Chityal, Peddakaparthi, Korlapahad, and Panthangi, police have recommended alternative routes for motorists. Vehicles coming from Guntur to Hyderabad are now being rerouted via Guntur-Miryalaguda-Haliya-Chintapalli-Mal, with additional diversions through Macherla-Sagar-Peddavura-Chintapalli-Mal.

Heavy vehicles arriving from Vijayawada are being directed to Hyderabad via Kodad-Mal. Should traffic jams arise on NH-65, vehicles will also be diverted from Chityal through Bhongir. To ensure smooth traffic flow, the situation is being monitored continuously using drone and CCTV cameras.