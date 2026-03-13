Sangareddy chosen for piloting Digital Health Profile Project

Sangareddy/Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Thursday said that a Digital Health Profile system would be implemented to deliver medical services to the public across the state more efficiently and announced that this initiative would be rolled out as a pilot project in Sangareddy district.

The Minister on Thursday had a coordination and preparatory meeting regarding the design and implementation of the Digital Health Profile at the Sangareddy District Collector's office, attended by senior officials from both the state and district Medical and Health Departments.

In light of the State Medical and Health Department selecting Sangareddy district as the pilot district for the Digital Health Profile implementation, the meeting featured comprehensive discussions on the project's execution strategy, preliminary arrangements, and the necessary technical infrastructure.

As part of the implementation of the Digital Health Profile pilot project, the Minister directed Health Department officials to initiate the process of creating a digital health profile, complete with comprehensive health details and issuing a digital health card for every patient seeking services across all 64 government healthcare facilities in Sangareddy district (comprising one GGH, four Area Hospitals, five Community Health Centers, four Urban Primary Health Centers, 31 Primary Health Centers, and 19 Basti Dawakhanas).

The Minister instructed District Collector Praveenya to establish the necessary IT infrastructure and facilities, as well as to ensure the availability of requisite staff, to enable the digital recording of a patient's medical history across all departments including outpatient, medical officer services, laboratory and pharmacy from the moment the patient arrives at the hospital until the completion of their treatment.