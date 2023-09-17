Sangareddy: Telangana best place to lead peaceful life for all minorities said T Harish Rao

Sangareddy : Minister for Finance T Harish Rao said Telangana is the only State in India implementing a number of welfare schemes for the development of minorities and it is the best place for them to lead a peaceful life.

Speaking at a programme after distributing BC Bandhu and Minority Bandhu cheques to beneficiaries at Patancheru in Sangareddy district here on Saturday, Harish Rao said Telangana was the most peaceful State for minorities in the country and the minorities were leading a happy life.

He alleged that the minorities were feeling insecure in the BJP ruled States and the minorities were being ignored in terms of the development in the Congress and BJP -ruled States.

“The minority population in Uttar Pradesh is four crores followed by 2.55 crores in West Bengal, 1.50 crores in Maharashtra and 90 lakhs in Karnataka but the financial allocation for the minority development is not beyond Rs.2,000 crores. In Telangana, the Muslim population is about 50 lakhs but the budget allocation for their development is Rs.2,000 crores. It shows the commitment of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao towards the welfare of the minorities” Harish Rao pointed out.

Former Legislative Council Chairman Bhupal Reddy, Patancheru MLA GudemMahipal Reddy, former MLA Satyanarayana, Sangareddy District Collector Sarath and other elected representatives were present in the programme.