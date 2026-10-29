Sanjay accuses Congress government of neglecting public healthcare

Korutla: BRS MLA Dr Sanjay Kalvakuntla has urged the Telangana government to expedite the completion of the 100-bed government hospital in Korutla and ensure improved healthcare services for the public.

During a surprise inspection on Wednesday, he visited various departments and expressed concern that the hospital was functioning at the level of a primary health centre despite its intended role in providing comprehensive medical care.

Sanjay said the hospital was established during former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s tenure to provide affordable treatment to poor and middle-class families.

He alleged that the Congress government had neglected public healthcare infrastructure.

He also pointed out that the modern operation theatre had reportedly remained locked for nearly three years, with officials forced to break the lock during the inspection as the key was unavailable.

The MLA demanded the immediate release of funds to operationalise the hospital fully, including surgical and diagnostic facilities, reducing patients’ dependence on expensive private hospitals.