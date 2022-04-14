Sanjay rolls on again

Gadwal: "The State government is not afraid of Goddess Jogulamba. But it is scared of MIM. It had failed to renovate the Shakti Peeth but did not fail in ensuring enough evidence was not submitted to the court in the case of hate speech by MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi," alleged State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Sanjay on Thursday kick started his second leg of Praja Sangrama Yatra from the famous Alampur temple town after seeking the blessings of Goddess Jogulamba in Gadwal district. He was accompanied by Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chug and other senior State BJP leaders.

He said the State government had been enacting dramas on several issues, including the paddy procurement, and was ridden in corruption. It was this which made the BJP to take up the Praja Sangrama Yatra to create awareness among the people over the misrule of the TRS, he said, adding that during his 380-km padayatra, which would crisscross 10 districts, the BJP will try to expose the omissions and commissions of the TRS government and will seek the support of the people of Palamuru region to throw out this government from power in the next elections.

The State BJP president said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had enacted the Delhi drama on paddy procurement only to divert the attention of the people from the failure of his government on all fronts. He wanted to show the Centre and the BJP in bad light and project as if he was the saviour of farmers.

If he had followed the procedure in time, the procurement of paddy would have begun smoothly. Now he is facing many problems as the government does not even have enough gunny bags to lift and store paddy. He said it was the pressure mounted by the State BJP which made KCR to announce his decision to purchase Rabi crop.

Seeking people's support to come to power in Telangana, Sanjay said it was necessary as there was an urgent need to end "the suppressive and corrupt rule" of the TRS.

DK Aruna, BJP national vice president, Vijayashanthi, senior BJP leader, Eatala Rajender, Huzurabad MLA, Jitender Reddy, former MP and other leaders slammed the TRS government and alleged that KCR had gone in for redesigning of irrigation projects for commissions.

Eatala Rajender said the people were observing every move of the KCR government and the day to defeat the pink party was fast nearing. The ensuing elections, even if the TRS distributes tons of money or uses muscle power, including the misuse of police, it cannot stop the BJP from coming to power, he added.