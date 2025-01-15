Sankranti Cricket Tournament Fosters Unity and Sportsmanship in Maldakal

Gadwal: The Premier League Cricket Tournament organized by the youth of Thatikunta and Kurthiravul Cheruvu villages in Maldakal mandal on the occasion of Sankranti festival concluded with great enthusiasm. Former Chairman of Telangana State Sports Authority, Dr. Anjaneyulu Goud, and BRS Party leader of Jogulamba Gadwal district, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, attended the event as chief guests.

Improved Relationships Among Villages:

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anjaneyulu Goud and Basu Hanumanthu Naidu emphasized that organizing sports tournaments fosters better relationships between villages and inspires youth to develop a passion for sports. They urged players to strive to progress from village-level competitions to national-level tournaments, bringing pride to the Gadwal region.

Sportsmanship and Perseverance:

They stressed the importance of balancing education with sports skills, highlighting that victories and losses are natural in sports. They encouraged participants to consider defeats as stepping stones to success and to play with a spirit of friendship and determination in every competition.

Warm Welcome and Felicitations:

The chief guests were warmly welcomed by BRS leaders and youth members. Later, they were honored with shawls by the tournament committee members and players.

Key Participants:

Prominent attendees included BRS leaders from Maldakal mandal such as D. Shekhar Naidu, Ramakrishna Mudiraj, Boppala Srinivas, Thimmappa Goud, and others. The tournament was appreciated for strengthening friendships among villages and promoting sportsmanship.