Sankranti rush: Heavy traffic at Pathangi toll plaza

Pathangi toll plaza near Choutuppal witnessed heavy vehicle traffic today from 5 am to 9 am ahead of the Sankranti festival.

Pathangi toll plaza near Choutuppal witnessed heavy vehicle traffic today from 5 am to 9 am ahead of the Sankranti festival. Vehicles have been piled up for about two-kilometre in the morning hours.

The rush is a result of the people heading to the different places from Hyderabad for Sankranti. As many as nine gates out of the 16 gates were allocated to the vehicles going to Vijayawada and Guntur.

Among the nine, five were given to the vehicles having Fastag and the nine were allocated for non-fastag vehicles.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to regulate the smooth traffic flow today night and tomorrow as the rush is expected to increase further.

