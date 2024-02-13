Sankshatri Star kids school celebrates 10 the anniversary

Popular cartoonist Sridhar suggested to continue education with toys and games in Montessori method. He attended the 10th anniversary celebrations of Sankshatri Star Kids School of Auto Nagar Bank Colony at Pallavi Garden in Chintalakunta and inaugurated the celebrations as the chief guest.

Later he said.. Teachers should work hard to bring out the inherent creative power in children. Many cultural programs performed by children on this occasion were particularly impressive. Various patriotic and modern lyrical dances entertained the audience. School Management Director, Principal Sunitha, teaching staff and parents of students participated in this program.