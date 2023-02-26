Sanofi's Global Medical Hub coming up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sanofi, one of the top healthcare firms in the world, announced that it is strengthening its Global Medical Hub in Hyderabad to support its growth ambitions and to build the workforce of the future. To begin with, the hub plans for a 350-strong workforce, which it will significantly expand in future.

Expressing happiness over Sanofi choosing Hyderabad to set up its Global Medical Hub, Minister for Industries and Commerce K T Rama Rao said Hyderabad has an excellent business environment that is supported by the government, with a focus on the lifesciences sector. With Sanofi's investment, the city now has 4 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies through their direct centres.

Sanofi's commitment to innovation and growth is in line with the State Government's vision to position Telangana as a leading hub for innovation, research and development in healthcare. The partnership between Sanofi and the State Government is a testament to the State's potential and ability to attract global investments and partnerships, he said.

According to Mathew Cherian, Head of Group of Sites, International, Sanofi, the Global Medical Hub in Telangana will be a key part of the company's vision for 2025 and beyond, which includes expanding its current activities and assessing the establishment of new ones. "The hub will drive innovation, research and development in healthcare, leveraging Sanofi's expertise and experience in this sector," he said.

Sanofi is an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: chasing the miracles of science to improve people's lives. The team, across more than 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into possible. In India, Sanofi is well positioned to make a difference. For nearly seven decades, it has earned the trust of patients and stakeholders, Cherian added.