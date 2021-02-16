Sant Sevalal's 282nd birth anniversary celebrated

Mahbubnagar: The 282nd birth anniversary of Sri Sant Sevalal was observed across the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on Monday. Marking the birth anniversary of Girjana Tribal Guru, Telanana Vidhyarthi Sangam members performed Bhog Bhandar programme and offered prayers to Sevalal at ST Boys Hostel and Ashrama Patashala in Jadcherla mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Girijana Vidyarthi Sangam State Chief Secretary Vaditya Ramesh Nayak said that Sant Sevalal is the Messiah of Banjara Girjana Community and he is the one, who transformed the wandering girijan tribes to establish Thandas and nurtured them to live in permanent settlements by making a living through farming instead of wandering from place to place during 17th century.

Sant Sevalal, who is born to Bheema Nayak and Dharmini Bai on February 15, 1732, is said to have brought revolutionary changes in the lives of tribal banjara community across the country. He also prohibited alcohol and non-vegetarianism and advocated and promoted education, brought social and political awareness among Banjara tribes and laid foundation for their civilized living.

Telangana Vidyarthi Sangam working president Lokesh Nayak, Tirupathi Bavaji, Motiram Nayak, Gopal Nayak, Raju, Ravi, Ramesh, Santhosh, Sandeep, Bhargav, Ranana Prathap and others participated in the programme.