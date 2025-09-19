SARAS Fair 2025 begins

Hyderabad: The SARAS (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) Fair 2025 is an initiative aimed at empowering rural women Self-Help Group (SHG) members by providing a platform to display and sell their products.

This particular fair is organized by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) Telangana, with financial support from the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), a flagship program of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD).

The fair is scheduled to be held till September 29, at Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar, which is located next to Shilparamam in the IT corridor of Madhapur.

The fair will feature a total of 150 stalls, and is expected to generate sales of approximately Rs 7-8 crore, directly benefiting the participating SHG members.

The stalls will open from 10:30 AM to 10:00 PM every day during the event. Entry is free.