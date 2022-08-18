Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud is symbolic to courage and audacity: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar said that Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud is symbolic to courage and audacity. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Papanna on Thursday, CM KCR remembered Papanna who stood as an inspiration for the self-respect of all sections.

He said that Papanna's fight against the then dictatorial and autocratic forces by uniting all sections was inspiring. CM KCR said that the state government is giving due respect to backward communities by organising Papanna's birth anniversary celebrations officially.

He said that Telangana Government is continuing the spirit displayed by Papanna in the fight against discrimination and prejudice for self-respect.