Sarpanch Poll Candidates Directed to Maintain Dedicated Bank Accounts

Gadwal: District Expenditure Observer Rajesh Babu has directed that every candidate contesting in the upcoming Gram Panchayat Sarpanch elections must open a separate bank account exclusively for election-related transactions. He instructed the Assistant Expenditure Observers (AEOs) to ensure that all candidates follow this mandatory requirement.

A training program for AEOs was conducted on Thursday at the IDOC Mini Meeting Hall, focusing on the guidelines for monitoring Sarpanch election expenditure. Additional Collector Nursing Rao attended the session along with the District Expenditure Observer.

Addressing the participants, Rajesh Babu emphasized that each candidate must maintain a detailed record of every expense from the date of filing the nomination until the announcement of election results. The expenditure record may be maintained either by the candidate or through their election agent, but accuracy and transparency are mandatory.

He further explained the expenditure limits based on the 2011 Census population data:

Expenditure Limits for Gram Panchayat Elections

For villages with over 5,000 population:

Sarpanch candidates: Up to ₹2.50 lakh

Ward member candidates: Up to ₹50,000

For villages with less than 5,000 population:

Sarpanch candidates: Up to ₹1.50 lakh

Ward member candidates: Up to ₹30,000

The Observer stated that proper monitoring of expenditure ensures fairness and transparency in the electoral process. Following the session, Master Trainers provided the AEOs with detailed training on various aspects of election expenditure rules and reporting methods.

The program was attended by Election Training Nodal Officer Ramesh Babu, District Expenditure Nodal Officer Narendra Reddy, and other officials.