Sarvodaya Sankalpa padayatra held in Gajwel

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Saturday organised a padayatra called "Sarvodaya Sankalpa Padayatra" in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Gajwel Assembly constituency. TPCC president and party MP A Revanth Reddy took part in the padayatra held in Kallakal In Gajwel Assembly segment along with party leader Meenakshi Natarajan. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said the Congress would fight till justice was done to the poor farmers in the State.

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he warned that they would "hang" the Chief Minister in the heart of Gajwel Assembly constituency if he did not buy paddy crop from the poor farmers.

Referring to the repeated appeals of the Chief Minister to the farmers in the State to not cultivate paddy crop during the ongoing Rabi season, he alleged that the Chief Minister had cultivated paddy in 150 acres in his farm house. He made it clear that those who buy paddy crop from KCR should also buy the same from the farmers of the State.

He also alleged that the State government had taken away the lands of the farmers of Gajwel in the name of construction of a Regional Ring Road (RRR). He also alleged that the State government was paying only Rs 10 lakh per acre as compensation although the market value of the land in the area was Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore per acre.

Claiming that KCR has 500 acres of land in his farm house, he asked the CM to sell his entire parcel of land for Rs 10 lakh per acre and distribute the same to the farmers who are losing their lands for the construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR). He alleged that the CM had constructed a canal to his farm house directly from Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir.

He also alleged that the CM had redesigned the reservoir in order to protect a piece of land belonging to his relative and the owner of Kaveri seeds from floods. He said the family members of KCR protected their lands by ensuring the flooding of the lands belonging to the poor farmers of the Gajwel Assembly constituency.