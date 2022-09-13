Satirical comments continue to exchange between BB host Nagarjuna and CPI leader Narayana

Hyderabad: The CPI leader Narayana reacted to the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 host Nagarjuna's alleged satirical comments against him during the weekend episode.

It is known that CPI Narayana is criticising the Bigg Boss show and made comments against the show. Recently, host Nagarjuna asked the housemate Rohit to give a hug to his wife Marena citing they have a license as they are wife and husband. He also recited Narayana... Narayana while making the comments.

Reacting to his satirical comments, Narayana said that Naganna.. Naganna... Bigg Boss gave license to the married couple and arranged a first night room for them in the house. He further questioned Nagarjuna about the other housemates and asked him to tell what the other housemates will do in the Bigg Boss house.