Satyavati Rathore distributes Nutritional food to pregnant and lactating women

With anemia during Poshanmasa festivals Satyavati Rathore, Minister of Tribal Affairs and Child Welfare of the State, said that pregnant women, lactating mothers and children should be identified and nutrition should be distributed.

6 stalls were set up in the Collectorate on the occasion of Nutrition Month, State Tribal Sri, Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathore along with MP Kavitha launched the event.





On this occasion, the minister distributed Srimanthals to the pregnant women and nutritional food to the mothers. What nutrition should women take at what age, what nutrition should be taken during adolescence, what nutrition should be taken while pregnant and what precautions should be taken, what food should be taken after delivery and the special nature of breast milk.









In this program District Collector Ila Tripathi, IT DAPO Ankit, ZP Chairperson Badenaga Jyoti, Library Chairman Govind Naik, Redco Chairman Satish Reddy, Rythu District Coordination Committee President Palla Butchaiah, Additional Collector In-charge Local Body DS Venkanna, RDO Satyapal Babu, MPP Gandrakota Sridevi, ZPTC Hari, ZPCEO Prasuna Rani, DWO Premalatha, District Officers, CDPOs, ACDPOs, Supervisors, Anganwadi teachers and others participated.

